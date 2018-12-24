Madoff's former secretary seeks early release from prison

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2013 file photo Annette Bongiorno arrives to federal court in New York. The lawyer for the former secretary of imprisoned financier Bernard Madoff is asking that she be released from prison in March. Attorney Roland Riopelle says Bongiorno will have served two thirds of her six-year prison term by March 19 and should be released by then. He cited a law signed by President Donald Trump last week permitting judges to order a prisoner’s release to home confinement after two-thirds of a sentence has been served. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Seth Wenig)