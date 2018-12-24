Idaho lab protects US infrastructure from cyber attacks

Its employees work to prevent threats like one that occurred in 2013, in which the Justice Department said seven Iranian hackers working at the behest of the Iranian government gained access to the controls of a dam in the suburbs of New York City. Prosecutors said the hackers would have been able to remotely access the dam's gate, but it was disconnected at the time for maintenance. Prosecutors in an indictment made public in 2016 called it a "frightening new frontier in cybercrime." The hackers remain wanted by the FBI.