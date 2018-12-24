Family says UPS driver ran over, killed their dog

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WRAL/CNN) - A North Carolina mother says she and her family want to see some changes to the UPS delivery system after a driver allegedly ran over the family’s dog while dropping off a package.
The pain of loss for Allison Jacobson and her family, especially her three sons, is still raw, following the death of their 1-year-old dog Tank.
Jacobson says a UPS driver ran over and killed Tank while delivering packages last Monday. According to the mother, the driver had pulled into the driveway, even though the family had given specific delivery instructions not to do so.
"He was pulling away, and I yelled for Tank and heard him yelp, as the driver lurched forward. I ran over to Tank, to be with Tank. He ran over and killed my dog in my driveway, and Tank died in my arms,” Jacobson said.
Jacobson says the family is not satisfied with the response they received from UPS about the incident.
"They called us back and said that there was really nothing they could do and that they were sorry,” she said.
Jacobson and her family want to see changes to the UPS delivery system, the mother says, so another family doesn’t lose a beloved pet.
"It was the boys' Christmas present last year, and now, they’re having to have Christmas without him this year. It’s really heartbreaking for all of us,” she said.
The family says they buried Tank in the front yard, so the boys can say goodbye to him when they leave home every morning.
A UPS spokesperson says the company is looking into the incident and that their drivers go through extensive training, including driving safety.
A report filed by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was turned over to Orange County Animal Control.
