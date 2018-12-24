Christmas Eve forecast 🎄☁️

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - For tonight, expect mostly clear skies and rather cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Monday looks mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.
Monday night partly cloudy skies are forecast with lows around 40 -42 degrees.
For Christmas expect skies to become cloudy with highs in the lower to mid 60s.
For Wednesday expect mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for a few showers with high in the mid 60s and lows in themed 50s.
Rain and possibly and possibly a thunderstorm on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s to around 60.
Partly cloudy on Friday with a 40% chance for showers with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s.
For Saturday and Sunday showers will be likely with highs in the lower 60s.
