3 arrested in Forrest County theft ring

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Three people are behind bars on theft charges after being a part of a vehicle theft ring in Forrest County, according to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department 's Facebook Page.
Lucas Thornton, 23, William Sumerall, 45, and Melissa Nelms, 52, were all arrested after stealing vehicles out of Jones County, according to Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Chief Investigator Phillip Hendricks. According to authorities, a total of five vehicles were recovered in Forrest County.
Thornton, Nelms, and Sumerall were all charged with Receiving Stolen Property. Sumerall was also charged with Possession of a Methamphetamine.
