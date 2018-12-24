Amid 2018's tragedies were moments of compassion and duty

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, right and his son, Aaron, oversee the installation of a menorah outside the Tree of Life Synagogue before holding a celebration on the first night of Hanukkah in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. As the Jewish community grieved in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue, Myers took a leading role during public memorials and presided over seven funerals in the space of less than a week. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (AP)