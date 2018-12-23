Xmas to affect Hub City’s curbside service

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Because of Santa’s special deliveries, trash and garbage pickup in the Hub City will be delayed.
City of Hattiesburg offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and the routine curbside pickup of green (garbage), brown (trash) or blue (recyclables) cans will be suspended.
The rest of the week, pickups will consist of:
Wednesday (Dec. 26): Green cans (garbage) routinely collected on Mondays; heavy trash; blue cans (recycling), Wards 1 & 2
Thursday (Dec. 27): Green cans (garbage) routinely collected on Tuesdays; brown cans (trash) routinely collected on Wednesdays; heavy trash; blue cans (recycling), Ward 3
Friday (Dec. 28): Brown cans (trash) routinely collected on Thursdays; heavy trash; blue cans (recycling), Wards 4 & 5
Hattiesburg also is sponsoring a “Stuff the Truck” recycling initiative that will run for three days following the Christmas holiday.
Starting Wednesday at Kamper Park, city residents can bring the detritus of the Yule season _ wrapping paper, paper, cardboard, plastic, food and beverage cans, unflocked Christmas trees, etc. _ to be taken by truck for recycling.
The truck will be on site from 7 a.m. to noon, Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 26-28.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.