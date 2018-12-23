Trump said to be unhappy with Fed chief Powell, would like to fire him

(CNN) - President Donald Trump is reportedly considering replacing the Federal Reserve chairman.
Two people familiar with that matter say Trump has begun asking advisers about whether he has the legal authority to fire Jerome Powell.
They say the president is angry at the market downturn and blaming it on the Fed chief.
Trump's advisers told him earlier this year that he probably would not have the law behind him if he fired Powell.
But Trump has been revisiting the issue after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate this week.
Bloomberg News was the first to report on Trump’s frustrations with Powell.
Economic advisers have warned the president that firing Powell would likely only exacerbate the problem. The move would be unprecedented, and would probably only cause more market turmoil.
Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin denied the report on Twitter.
He wrote that he spoke with Trump about Powell, and that the president told him that he never suggested firing the Fed chief, nor did he believe he had the right to do so.
