Sen. McDaniel joins volunteers in church’s turkey giveaway, talks political future

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - State Senator Chris McDaniels and volunteers from West Ellisville Baptist Church hosted its annual free Christmas turkey giveaway on Saturday.
During the event, WDAM spoke politics with him and the former U.S. Senate candidate said “all options are on the table” as far as his political future goes.
In November, McDaniel lost a bid for the U.S. Senate in a special election to fill the unexpired term of retired Senator Thad Cochran. Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith defeated Democrat Mike Espy in a run-off.
McDaniel believes his political future is bright and says he’s even gotten words of support from President Trump, who public supported Hyde-Smith in the Senate campaign.
“I talked to President Trump the other day on the phone,” McDaniel said. “We had about a twenty minute conversation. He was very supportive. He wants me to engage somewhere. He indicates that he’d like to support me in something and who knows, who knows what that looks like. But, I’m very fortunate to have him on my side.”
McDaniel has been hosting the turkey giveaway for 13 years. He said he was prepared to hand out about 300 turkeys.
