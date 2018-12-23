2nd toy giveaway hosted at Hattiesburg’s C.E. Roy Center

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -A Hattiesburg business owner and lots of volunteers hosted an early Christmas party for hundreds of Hub City children Saturday afternoon.
A second annual Toy Giveaway at the C.E. Roy Community Center was hosted by Sheila Sandifer of Hair Creations by Sheila. It featured bags of donated toys for kids.
The children also got photos with Santa or Disney characters.
Their parents were also encouraged to donate blood to United Blood Services while they were there.
"We’re giving this, an opportunity for all the kids an opportunity for Christmas, to enjoy themselves and have fun, said Sandifer.
“I think it’s amazing, because some people are not fortunate enough and it’s a blessing that someone is able to step in and do that for them,” said Daija Green, a parent who attended the event.
Last year, Sandifer had help from six local sponsors.
This year, 16 sponsors supported the event.
