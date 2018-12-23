Look Ahead: Sunday/Christmas Eve forecast 🎄☁️

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - It was a very nice day in the Pine Belt with mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid 60s.
For tonight, expect clouds to be on the increase with a few showers possible during the day Sunday. Chance for rain is 30 percent for Sunday. By Sunday evening, a cold front will push through bring our lows back into the upper 30s by Monday morning.
Monday you can expect a sunny day with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.
Christmas Eve night skies will again become mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 40s.
Christmas Day look for mostly cloudy skies with a small chance for a shower. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Chance for rain is only 20 percent.
By Wednesday we have a 50 percent chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday we have a 70 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms may be severe with heavy rain. Highs will continue to be in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Scattered showers and cooler weather is tap for Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to around 60s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
