Local ministry gives away bikes to homeless

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A local ministry provided some much-needed two-wheeled transportation for some clients of Hattiesburg’s Field-House for the Homeless Saturday.
Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministry, out of Collins, gave 13 donated bicycles to clients who’ll use them to get back and forth from work or to job interviews. The organization partnered with a local church and restaurant to collect used bikes or purchase new ones.
There are some guys who are traveling, walking a mile or two miles to go to work, so this will help them out a lot," David Roberts said.
Man, it’s awesome, man, it’s a gift from God," David Saucier, a bike recipient said. “We need it. It’s transportation back and forth to work now.”
Roberts is also planning a fundraising gala in March called “A Night of Hope for the Homeless and Addicted.”
