Hattiesburg woman feeds the needy in Mattie’s Foundation lunch

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman honors the memory of her late mother...by feeding those in need for Christmas.
Nicole Ferguson is the founder of Mattie’s Foundation. Today, she and several volunteers provided chicken dinners to community members in need. The meals were served at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. Ferguson named her organization after her mother, Mattie, who died of cancer.
"The reason why I do it is because it could be me out here homeless, it could be me out here in the community needing help, Ferguson said. “It makes me joyful, it makes me ecstatic that I’m able to help people.”
“I feel like they’re doing what Jesus asked them to do...feed my sheep, and they’re doing a wonderful job of it,” Wiley Watson, an eater at the holiday lunch said.
Ferguson also organizes a cancer fundraising walk, that she says will be held in a few months.
