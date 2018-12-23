Doctors to strike in Sudan as protests enter 5th day

Bashir, who is in his mid-70s, has in the past ordered the use of force against protesters — including in the last round of unrest in January — successfully crushing them to remain one of the longest serving leaders in the region. Although his time at the helm has seen Sudan plunging into one crisis after another, he is seeking a new term in office. Lawmakers loyal to him are already campaigning to rally support for constitutional amendments that would allow him to run in the 2020 election.