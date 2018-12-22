Watermelon Fest director opens new business in Mt. Olive

MT. OLIVE, MS (WDAM) - The director of the Mississippi Watermelon Festival in Mize is joining the small business community in her hometown of Mt. Olive.
Terresa Stewart is the owner of the Corner Station.
It’s a vendor-based business in a renovated old service station on Main Street.
It just opened a few weeks ago.
She sells hand-made, Mississippi produced items.
Stewart says she’s happy to be contributing to her town’s local economy.
“There are some other great businesses here,” said Stewart. “We have a basket shop up on Main Street. Powell’s Drug Store is across the street and they have a gift shop as well and the old soda fountain is a good visit to make. There’s a thrift shop and we have a sports and monogramming shop.”
Stewart’s store will be open Saturday morning for one last day of Christmas shopping and will close until January 10.
