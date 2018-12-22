Man accused of plotting to kidnap Letterman's son is freed

FILE - In a Monday, July 11, 2005 file photo, Kelly Frank sits in court during a hearing, in Conrad, Mont. Frank, once accused of plotting to kidnap retired talk show host David Letterman’s son and nanny, was released in mid-November 2018 from a Montana prison for a second time after serving additional years for violating parole and is under the supervision of parole officials. (Robin Loznak/Great Falls Tribune via AP, File) (ROBIN LOZNAK)