Lady Eagles defeat SLU, 59-52

HAMMOND, LA. (WDAM) _ Junior guard Camille Anderson scored 11 of her 14 points in a fourth-quarter blitz that lifted the University of Southern Mississippi past Southeastern Louisiana University 59-52.
USM (8-4) outscored the Lady Lions (5-5) 27-9 in the final 10 minutes of the game, erasing a 10-point deficit after three quarters to pick up its first road win of the season.
“What we proved (Thursday night) was that we could be down 11 and we can come back and win,” USM coach Joye Lee-McNelis said in a release. “Our players have to see that. We didn’t do that at all last year, we didn’t do it at all.”
Anderson started the fourth-quarter rally with a 3-pointer, then followed with a jumper and a free throw.
After USM senior guard Megan Brown hit a 3-pointer, Anderson dropped in another 3-pointer as USM rolled past SLU.
“I’m so proud of the team that we are,” said Brown, who scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out three assists. “Last year’s team wasn't this. We couldn't find a way to overcome adversity.”
Freshman center Kelsey Jones scored a game-high 17 points to go with seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
SLU got 10 points from Celica Sterling.
The Lady Eagles will start a three-game home stand with its final non-conference game of the season when they host the University of Houston on Dec. 30 at Reed Green Coliseum.
