Granddaughter works to save Barry Goldwater photo collection

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The late Sen. Barry Goldwater's granddaughter is working to preserve the thousands of images of Arizona landscapes and Native Americans that he created over his lifetime.
Twenty years after the Republican icon's death, Alison Goldwater Ross has formed a foundation to digitize and repair the images. Some already digitized photographs were featured in this month's special edition of Arizona Highways magazine.
They will also be showcased next month in an exhibit at Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West.
The foundation was launched with funding from the Salt River Project, a water and power provider that supports local arts and culture. Three institutions that hold parts of the archive are helping with digitization.
Most of Goldwater's images are black and white photographs made with view cameras.