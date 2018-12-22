Father and 12-year-old son accused of murdering woman

SANTA FE, NM (KRQE/CNN) – Police in New Mexico have made arrests in a disturbing murder case out of Colorado.
One of the two suspects is just 12 years old.
"It's very concerning, a child so young being involved in something, in a crime so horrific as murder," said Lt. Mark Soriano with New Mexico State Police.
The search for Heith Gleason and his 12-year-old son Gage – both wanted for murdering a woman in Colorado – came to an end Thursday morning, when State Police arrested them at a McDonald’s in Santa Fe, NM.
"Got information that it was a gray Dodge pickup truck, so when officers arrived on scene, they located the Dodge pickup truck and the two individuals," Soriano said.
A captain with the Huerfano County Sheriff’s Department in Colorado said they were called to a home about 50 miles south of Pueblo around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
That’s where local reports say investigators found a car burned so badly, they couldn’t identify the victim inside.
"It is a female victim," Soriano said.
The World Journal newspaper reported they spoke to a woman who claims the victim was her daughter.
She told the paper her daughter was in an abusive relationship with a man. She claimed the man once dragged her daughter into his truck, threatened to crash, but ended up throwing her daughter out instead.
The woman didn’t say whether her daughter’s boyfriend was Heith Gleason.
Heith Gleason was booked into the Santa Fe County jail and Gage Gleason was placed into a juvenile facility.
