Carpenter, Webb inducted in Mississippi Golf Hall of Fame

Carpenter became a member of the Professional Golf Association (1969-2018), and rose through its ranks: president of the Mississippi PGA (1973,1975,1976); secretary of the Gulf States PGA (1973); president of the Gulf States PGA (1974); Mississippi PGA Professional of the Year (1975); president of Mississippi Turfgrass Association (1976); Gulf States PGA Professional of the Year (1977); Member of the National PGA Board of Directors (1980-82); PGA Rules of Golf Committee (1979-2018); Rules Official, PGA Championship (1979-2018);