Woman injured in Jones County crash

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A two-vehicle crash injured a woman on Highway 11 near Moselle Bounds Road in Jones County on Thursday night.
Witnesses said a white truck and a black or blue truck were involved in the crash. The woman driving the dark-colored truck was transported from the scene by ambulance.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the person driving the white truck could not be located, though deputies had not determined if it was a hit and run.
