Wife follows in husband’s footsteps with new appointment

JASPER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Angela Terrell hopes to make her husband proud in her new role as constable for District 1 in Jasper County. Greg Terrell who passed away on Dec. 3, served as constable for five terms. And now, with the appointment from the Jasper County Board of Supervisors, Angela Terrell will continue in her late husband’s footsteps.
“I think this is probably the best thing to do--- honor him," said Angela Terrell. “I was asked to do it. I wasn’t sure at first, but it just felt right. It felt like this is what Greg wanted me to continue to do.”
The board made a motion during their monthly supervisors meeting on Dec. 17 to find Greg’s replacement. Two days later, Angela was sworn in on Dec. 19 at the Jasper County Courthouse in Bay Springs.
“It feels very honorable first of all. I think this is what he really wanted me to do. He only had one more year to do.”
Greg died from what the family believes to be natural causes. He was just 47-years-old and leaves behind two children. With over 20 years of teaching experience under her belt, Terrell says the position of constable will be a new experience for her.
“I’m very nervous, but everybody feels that since I’m already a teacher that this will be right up my alley to do," Terrell said. "So, hopefully I can.”
Since Greg’s passing, Angela has received an overwhelming amount of support from the community---something she believes will help her during her transition.
“I don’t know how to say ‘thank you’ as many times as I can possibly say it," she said.
