Trump call with Turkish leader led to US pullout from Syria

FILE - In this July 11, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, talks to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as they tour the new NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Trump’s decision to withdraw American troops from Syria was made hastily, without consulting his national security team or allies, and over the strong objections of virtually everyone involved in the fight against the Islamic State, according to U.S. officials. Trump stunned his Cabinet, lawmakers and much of the world with the move that triggered Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’ resignation by rejecting the advice of his top aides and agreeing to the pull-out in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week, two officials briefed on the matter said. (Tatyana Zenkovich/pool photo via AP) (Tatyana Zenkovich)