Pine Belt Chevrolet gives free vehicle to single mother

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The New Year will be a little brighter for one Pine Belt family who’s had more than their fair share of tough times since late 2017.
Pine Belt Chevrolet started in October to plan a special Christmas for one family. The dealership’s goal was to give away a pre-owned vehicle to someone in need.
The dealership announced on Friday that the winner of the 2007 Chevrolet Suburban was Kristy Hales, a single mother of three from Hattiesburg.
Hale’s had a rough year after her two youngest children were traveling with their grandmother when another driver crashed into their car, changing their lives forever. Both children suffered severe injures and their grandmother was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
“What we did is that we asked a small board to come together, some anonymous leaders in the community, they came together a couple days ago and we set up a secret Santa email address and we had people nominate other people,” said Pine Belt Chevrolet General Manager Jared Waldrop.
Waldrop said the Secret Santa Giveaway is one way the dealership is giving back to the community in a meaningful way.
