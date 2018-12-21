Mississippi ranks 8th in highest rate of impaired driving deaths

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - SafeWise ranked Mississippi eighth in an analysis of states with the highest rates of impaired driving deaths in 2017.
The rankings come ahead of New Year’s Eve, which is one of the deadliest times to be on the road in the U.S. SafeWise based the rankings on the most recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Wyoming ranked as the deadliest state for impaired driving with 7.6 deaths per capita in 2017, while New Jersey was the safest with only 1.39 deaths per capita. Mississippi had 4.96 deaths per capita.
You can view the full rankings at SafeWise.com.
While you’re out enjoying the New Year festivities, make sure you do not get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking or are impaired in any way. If you’ve been drinking, find a sober driver or use a ride-sharing service like Uber or Lyft to make sure you start off your New Year safely.
