Investigators determine cause of deadly Laurel house fire

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Investigators have determined the cause of the fire that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man and 1-year-old girl late Wednesday night in Laurel.
Laurel Fire Chief Mark Nichols said the fire was caused by “improper use of electrical cords.” The state fire marshal’s office assisted in the investigation.
Jones County Deputy Coroner Burl Hall said Isaiah Pierce and Mahogany Brownlow died in the blaze.
Mahogany’s mother, Mashauna Brownlow, said she was dating Pierce and she and her four children were staying at his home when the fire started around 10 p.m.
Pierce and Brownlow were able to get the three oldest children out of the house before Pierce ran back inside to rescue Mahogany.
Nichols said Pierce and the little girl did not make it back out of the burning home.
Hall said autopsy results from Pierce and Mahogany will be released at a later time.
