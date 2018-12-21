Friday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s a cold start across the Pine Belt with temps in the low 40s this morning. Winds are whipping outside too, out of the NW between 10-25 mph, That’s bringing wind chills down into the 30s this morning! Skies will be cloudy for most of the day with Highs struggling to reach the upper 40s. Wind will be gusty all day between 10-25 mph before relaxing below 10 mph later this evening. Temps this evening will fall into the low 40s with overnight lows bottoming out in the low 30s.