Friday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s a cold start across the Pine Belt with temps in the low 40s this morning. Winds are whipping outside too, out of the NW between 10-25 mph, That’s bringing wind chills down into the 30s this morning! Skies will be cloudy for most of the day with Highs struggling to reach the upper 40s. Wind will be gusty all day between 10-25 mph before relaxing below 10 mph later this evening. Temps this evening will fall into the low 40s with overnight lows bottoming out in the low 30s.
Sunny skies return tomorrow with highs back into the low 60s.
Clouds will move in on Sunday, which could bring a stray shower or two. But, most of us should stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are both looking good with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s. Our next Chance of rain looks to move in next Thursday and Friday.
