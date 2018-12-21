Collins hosting 15th annual Christmas in the Park

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - Thursday night was a perfect night to tour a large display of Christmas lights from your car.
You could enjoy the 15th annual “Christmas in the Park” from your vehicle and avoid the rain and wind that blew through Collins that evening.
You could see more than 75 different scenes, made up of thousands of lights.
The display is held each year at the Bettie D. Robertson Memorial Park and it’s presented by the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.
The lights are on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, from 5-9 o’clock and they’ll also be turned on Christmas night.
The tour is free of charge, but donations are accepted.
