Thursday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s a damp start this morning with temps in the low 50s and mostly cloudy skies, wet roads and fog. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with areas of light rain today. Better chances of rain will move in this evening mainly after 4 p.m. Highs today will top out in the upper 50s. Showers will continue later this evening into the overnight. Temps this evening will fall into the 50s with overnight lows bottoming out in the low 40s.
Rain will move out for Friday but it will be cloudy and windy with NW winds between 10-20 mph. Highs will struggle to reach 50° with some areas not getting out of the 40s.
Skies this weekend will be sunny with highs in the low 60s. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are both looking good with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s! Our next chance of rain looks to move in next Thursday and Friday.
