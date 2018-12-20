Thursday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s a damp start this morning with temps in the low 50s and mostly cloudy skies, wet roads and fog. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with areas of light rain today. Better chances of rain will move in this evening mainly after 4 p.m. Highs today will top out in the upper 50s. Showers will continue later this evening into the overnight. Temps this evening will fall into the 50s with overnight lows bottoming out in the low 40s.