MS Board of Education approves five new early learning collaboratives

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi Board of Education voted Thursday to add five new early learning centers across the state to provide high-quality early childhood education programs to 4-year-old students. The five new ELCs will be added to the current list of 14.
The expansion is made possible by a $2.5 million increase in state funds for the program, according to the Mississippi Department of Education.
MDE reviewed nine applications, with five gaining the required points to qualify for the interview round and all five being approved. The following will be the new ELC sites:
- Hattiesburg Public School District
- Marion County School District
- Cleveland School District
- George County School District
- Oxford School District
The programs will serve an additional 1,706 students, bringing the total to 3,200 students served.
“By giving preschool students a strong start, they will be better prepared for kindergarten. I congratulate these communities on partnering to take the first step in supporting their students’ academic success throughout their education,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.
