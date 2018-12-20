MLB, Cuba agree to deal on baseball players

(CNN) - Officials with the Cuban Baseball Federation said Wednesday they had reached a deal with Major League Baseball that would allow Cuban players to play in the U.S.
For the first time, Cuban baseball players would not be forced to defect to play in the major leagues under an agreement that would allow the Cuban government to keep a portion of their earnings.
Baseball is Cuba's national sport, too, and people in the island-nation pour all their passion and talent into la pelota and produce some of the game's greatest players. But many of those stars defected to play and earn big paydays in the U.S.
Some paid human smugglers to get them out of Cuba and were banned by the government from returning. The exodus of talent has badly damaged Cuba's beloved national pastime, says former player Geronimo Diaz.
"We have to fight to get to a better place," he said. "We are not there now, and we have to work to get there. We are really below where we always have been in baseball."
After three years of negotiating, the country and MLB have struck a deal that will allow Cuban players for the first time to play without having to defect.
"They won't have to abandon the country illegally or take risks in other countries at the hands of unscrupulous people who live off of the sweat and blood of those athletes," said Higinio Velez, Cuban Baseball Federation president.
The state-run Cuban Baseball Federation will receive up to a quarter of the players' signing bonuses and likely tax their salaries, generating badly needed revenue for the cash strapped communist-run island.
The deal represents a reversal from the policies of Fidel Castro.
Castro said that sports were the right of the people and any baseball star here that defected to play in the capitalist north for a bigger paycheck was punished severely. For years, sometimes decades, baseball stars who left were denied the right to return.
They wouldn't even show their games on the island.
Cuban players will have to wait until they are 25 years old and have played six years in the national league, stipulations designed to keep future stars from leaving. If they go along with the deal, players will be able to return and even continue to play ball back home.
Cuba is betting the deal will help turn around the island's waning baseball fortunes.
Baseball (in the U.S.) is more alive, it's stronger," Diaz said. "If there's an agreement, it would improve baseball in Cuba."
