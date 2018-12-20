Mississippi State Senator arrested for DUI

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi State Senator, Terry Burton was arrested on a DUI charge.
He is the number two man in the Mississippi Senate.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Burton was arrested Wednesday night in Oktibbeha County.
Oktibbeha County Sheriff Steve Gladney said bond for the Republican from Newton was set at $992.
Jail records showed Burton was officially charged with DUI 1st and and failure to maintain lane.
Burton was found not guilty of DUI after a 2016 crash in Scott County.
