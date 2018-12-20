$20 million in construction, renovation at USM to wrap up in 2019

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Two large construction projects at the University of Southern Mississippi will be wrapping up in the coming months.
Renovation of Joseph Greene Hall should be complete in the Spring.
It’s a $13 million project to transform the former College of Business into the home of the new College of Education and Human Sciences.
Meanwhile, near West 4th Street, USM’s new volleyball complex is taking shape.
It will have 900 seats and locker facilities for both indoor and beach volleyball teams.
That $6.5 million project is scheduled to be finished in July.
“We’ve got a great volleyball program and one that’s improving and growing and I think it’s going to be a real nice venue, not just for our players, but also for the total fan experience,” said Chris Crenshaw, assistant vice president for facilities, planning and management at Southern Miss.
State funds are being used for the Greene Hall renovation, while private funds through the USM Athletic Foundation are paying for the volleyball center.
