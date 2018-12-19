Local entrepreneurs develop new supplement aimed to decrease kidney stones

TOLEDO (WTOL) - More than 200,000 Americans suffer from kidney stones every year, but two northwest Ohioans believe they can reverse those numbers naturally.
Thomas Zaciewski, a Toledo native, has been practicing Urology for five years. One thing his patients always ask him is if there is a pill they can take to help prevent future kidney stones.
“Stones aren’t just calcium, they’re calcium oxide or calcium phosphate, and uric acid sometimes, so they have to come together, those two things have to come together, and they’re things out there that could prevent that,” said Zaciewski.
He contacted his friend Ben Patterson from Findlay, who left his career in environmental science to work in the whole foods industry. The two researched for a year and developed a blend of dried and powdered whole food into a supplement called “Whole Kidney” with ingredients like citrate that are proven to prevent kidney stones from crystallizing.
“There is very little to no research showing that vitamin pills, synthetic, mega dose, man-made vitamins prevent any disease. There’s study after study showing that whole foods prevents disease,” said Patterson.
The two founded the company Whole Nutraceuticals, and will be releasing another supplement for bone health soon. They are continually developing new nutrient-rich supplements that could help prevent other common ailments.
“There are so many different ailments that can be treated with whole food. And that’s kind of part of our motto: food is medicine,” said Zaciewski.
