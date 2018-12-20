JCSD seeks public’s help to identify two concerning brutal assault

JASPER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help to identify two people in regards to a brutal attack. According to authorities, a 62-year-woman was brutally beaten and left unresponsive in her home on Mississippi 18 near the Antioch community on Nov. 30.
Sheriff Randy Johnson says the department wants to speak with a man and woman pictured in a sketch. The family is offering a $10, 000 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of her attacker(s).
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department urged the community to come forward with any details regarding the incident on their Facebook page.
Anyone with information should contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 764-3050 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (855) 485-8477.
