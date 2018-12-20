Fire claims the life of two in Laurel

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Two people are dead following an overnight fire in Laurel, according to officials. A fire erupted in the 2400 block of North 1st Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to fire chief Mark Nichols, of the Laurel Fire Department, a neighbor alerted them to the blaze. He went on to say that when emergency crews arrived on scene, the one-story brick home was engulfed in flames.
Multiple people were inside of the home at the time of the fire. An unknown amount of people escaped the fire, but Nichols says two including a unidentified male and child did not. Nichols says the man went back into the home to save the child.
The condition of the other occupants who made it out is unknown at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
