Airbus shares drop on report of US corruption investigation

FILE - In this June 18 2015 file photo, vapor forms across the wings of an Airbus A380 as it performs a demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show, Le Bourget airport, north of Paris. Shares in Airbus are sinking on a report in Le Monde that the U.S. Department of Justice has opened an official investigation into alleged fraud by the European planemaker. Authorities in Britain and France were already investigating alleged fraud and bribery related to Airbus' use of outside consultants in commercial plane sales. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) (AP)