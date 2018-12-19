50-year-old man reported missing out of Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 50-year-old man.
Anthony Lott was reported missing from the Dixie Community in Forrest County, according to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. He was last seen in Lamar County outside of Sumrall on the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Lott is described as 5′8″ tall and weighs 145 lbs. He was reported to be driving an older model white Dodge Ram accompanied by an adult white male.
If you have any information on Lott’s whereabouts, please contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 544-7800.
