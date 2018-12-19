Suspect in shooting death of Brookhaven police officers faces capital murder charges

BROOKHAVEN, MS (WLBT) - The man accused of shooting and killing two police officers in Brookhaven has his initial appearance in court.
The charges were read in court for Marquis Flowers and he faces two counts of capital murder.
31-year-old Coropral Zach Moak and 35-year-old Patrolman James White were shot and killed in September, while responding to a call of shots fired at a home on 6th Street.
According to the Daily Leader, Flowers next court date is January 8th.
