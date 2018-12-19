Suspect in shooting death of Brookhaven police officers faces capital murder charges

Brookhaven police Corporal Zack Moak and Patrolman James White were killed this morning while responding to a call of shots fired. Source: MBI
December 18, 2018 at 6:42 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 7:45 PM

BROOKHAVEN, MS (WLBT) - The man accused of shooting and killing two police officers in Brookhaven has his initial appearance in court.

The charges were read in court for Marquis Flowers and he faces two counts of capital murder.

25-year-old Marquis Aaron Flowers was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is in police custody. Source: WLBT
31-year-old Coropral Zach Moak and 35-year-old Patrolman James White were shot and killed in September, while responding to a call of shots fired at a home on 6th Street.

According to the Daily Leader, Flowers next court date is January 8th.

