St. Louis police searching for woman's stolen tiny home

In this undated photo provided by Ryan Gines, Meghan Panu poses in front of her house in St. Louis. It shouldn't be hard to spot the property stolen from St. Louis resident Panu. She's looking for the 12-foot-tall home that was stolen sometime Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Panu spent the past two years and about $20,000 working on the 20-foot cedar home. Panu, a recent graduate of Webster University, planned to finish the interior and move in this spring. (Courtesy of Ryan Gines via AP) (AP)