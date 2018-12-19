Unofficial results: Richton special election headed to runoff

RICHTON, MS (WDAM) - No candidate received the majority of the vote in a Richton special election to fill a seat on the town’s Board of Aldermen.
The unofficial results had Keith Evans leading with 89 votes, while Brenda Phillips received 56 votes and Twana Bolton received 48, according to Richton City Hall.
Five affidavit ballots have not been counted.
A runoff election is likely once the election results have been made official.
The election was held on Tuesday following the death of Alderman Ron Phillips. Phillips served as an alderman from July 2009 until his death on Oct. 23.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.