Petal basketball heads to City of Palms Classic

PETAL, MS (WDAM) - Petal boys basketball began its journey to Fort Myers, Florida on Tuesday afternoon for the City of Palms Classic.
The prestigious high school basketball tournament has featured 140 players that eventually advanced to the NBA.
“I’ve been told this is the premier high school basketball tournament in the country so to be invited to it’s pretty special,” said Petal head coach Todd Kimble.
The unbeaten Panthers (10-0) open against Glens Falls (New York) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Glens Falls is led by Joe Girard III, who averaged 50 points per game last season as a junior.
“I think it’s incredible,” Kimble said. “Anytime you put a high school in Mississippi on the national scene, I think it’s a big thing. It’s good for the community. It’s good for our basketball program. And we’ve had a good season so they’re not just going to go play. They’re going to play to win, I think.”
