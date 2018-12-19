MDHS announces new options for parents to make child support payments

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Parents who make child support payments have access to a new and easier way to make those payments on time.
A spokesman for The Mississippi Department of Human Services says they continue to look for new options that make it easier for parents to pay child support.
The agency now accepts payments from MoneyGram. Parents who owe support can go to any location that has a MoneyGram agent and make cash payments.
Some locations also accept pin based debit card payments. There are 14 locations in the metro area where payments can be made.
