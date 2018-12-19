MDHS announces new options for parents to make child support payments

Mississippi Department of Human Services is using MoneyGram to collect child support money.

Parents can now go to MoneyGram locations in the metro area to make child support payments. (Source: MDHS)
By Maggie Wade | December 18, 2018 at 9:04 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 9:42 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Parents who make child support payments have access to a new and easier way to make those payments on time.

A spokesman for The Mississippi Department of Human Services says they continue to look for new options that make it easier for parents to pay child support.

The agency now accepts payments from MoneyGram. Parents who owe support can go to any location that has a MoneyGram agent and make cash payments.

Some locations also accept pin based debit card payments. There are 14 locations in the metro area where payments can be made.

To see the locations in Jackson, Madison, Flowood, Ridgeland and Canton click here. For more information about payment options click here.

