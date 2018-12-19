Littering foils getaway in $1,200 meat robbery

Other stolen items included plastic grocery bags and wax candle melts. (Montgomery County Constable's Office)
(RNN) – It’s one of the simplest rules we’re told from an early age: Don’t litter.

It’s an especially valuable rule if you’re carrying nearly $1,200 of stolen meat in your car.

Last weekend, a Texas sergeant stopped a car after seeing a passenger throw an aluminum can out of the window.

According to the Montgomery County Constable’s Office, while a sergeant identified as R. Moody conduced that stop, a theft was reported at a nearby Kroger. The license plate from that report matched Moody’s vehicle.

“The driver of the vehicle provided consent to search,” a Montgomery County Constable’s Office release said. “During the search, $1,188 worth of beef, pork, shrimp and other miscellaneous items were located.”

According to the constable’s office, the stash of stolen meat included a roast found in the glove box and a T-bone steak found under the driver’s seat.

The passenger who threw the can out of the window, 52-year-old Michael Cordova, was taken into custody on a felony theft charge, because he’d had previous theft convictions.

The driver was released to address a medical situation, with a warrant for his arrest issued later.

A Facebook post showed dozens of meats and bagged shrimp, as well as what appeared to be a stolen baby gift bag, candle wax melts, a bottle of wine, and plastic grocery bags.

“PSA for would be thieves … don’t try it here, you will be caught!” the Montgomery County Constable’s Office wrote in the Facebook post.

They weren’t lying, as a follow-up post the next day showed $246 in stolen groceries from another store that was recovered.

