Hattiesburg Zoo exhibits fennec foxes, gets new tiger

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Some new animals will be seen at the Hattiesburg Zoo in the New Year.
The zoo has its first fennec foxes, named Chad and Biff.
They are nine and five years old, respectively, and they come from the San Diego Safari Park.
They are now on exhibit in the Africa section of the zoo.
Meanwhile, the zoo is preparing to exhibit a new tiger that just arrived at the zoo this week.
His name is Kipling, and he is a 12-year-old Sumatran tiger.
He comes to Hattiesburg from the Dallas Zoo.
Kipling will replace Kuasa, a 7-year-old Sumatran tiger, who will be taken to the Dallas Zoo to participate in an important breeding program.
“This was an SSP-recommended move, the Species Survival Plan, and Kuasa’s actually going to be coming to Dallas to be paired with one of our females,” said Lora Baumhardt, carnivore supervisor at the Dallas Zoo. “(Sumatran tigers are) critically endangered in the wild, so it’s really important, every tiger birth is important. Hopefully, we’re going to be able to contribute to the tiger population.”
“I strongly recommend everyone come visit with Kuasa before he leaves, because we’ve enjoyed having him here and it’s sad that he’s leaving, but it’s also exciting, because he could go on and have future babies that we could go and visit at the Dallas Zoo, so it’s really exciting,” said Stephen Taylor, animal care manager at the Hattiesburg Zoo.
Kuasa and his brother Cinta, came to the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2014 from the Los Angeles Zoo.
Sadly, Cinta died of Leukemia in 2017.
Kipling will be placed on exhibit in about one month.
