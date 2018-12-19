Four arrested in Hattiesburg traffic stop

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested four people during a traffic stop on Tuesday night.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the traffic stop was made in the 1500 block of Broadway Drive just after 11 p.m. Two of the arrested were fugitives wanted out of state.
The following people were charged:
- Gregory Montgomery, 36, of Centreville, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
- Lindsay Sly, 33, of Hattiesburg, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.
- Rebecca Durr, 33, of Petal, is being held as a fugitive from another jurisdiction.
- Cody Johnson, of Petal, is being held as a fugitive from another jurisdiction.
Moore said officers seized oxycodone and a weapon during the stop.
All four suspects were booked in the Forrest County Jail.
