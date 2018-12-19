First Alert: Expect rain later today

We had a cool start this morning with temperatures in the mid-40s and mostly cloudy skies. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with rain moving in later this afternoon, mainly after 3 p.m. Highs today will top out in the low 60s. Showers will continue later this evening into the overnight hours. Temperatures this evening will fall into the mid-50s with overnight lows bottoming out in the low 50s.