First Alert: Expect rain later today

We had a cool start this morning with temperatures in the mid-40s and mostly cloudy skies. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with rain moving in later this afternoon, mainly after 3 p.m. Highs today will top out in the low 60s. Showers will continue later this evening into the overnight hours. Temperatures this evening will fall into the mid-50s with overnight lows bottoming out in the low 50s.
Rain will be likely on Thursday across the Pine Belt with highs in the upper 50s. Clouds will linger into Friday with cooler temperatures as highs only reach 50 degrees. Skies this weekend will be sunny with highs in the low 60s. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are both looking good with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s!
