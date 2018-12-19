Early Signing Day 2018: Latest college commits in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - A few high school players in the Pine Belt signed their names on the dotted line to play at the next level on Wednesday. Wednesday kicked off the 2018 early signing period for college football players.
Here’s a list of early signees from around the Pine Belt:
- Purvis OL Matthew Ryals (Southern Miss)
- Sumrall WR Dannis Jackson (Ole Miss)
- Laurel OT Charles Cross (Mississippi State)
- South Jones QB John Mitchell (University of Tennessee Martin)
- Oak Grove DB Jarius Reimonenq (Arkansas State)
- Oak Grove DE Jack Harris (Mississippi State)
- DT Nathan Pickering (Seminary)
- DE Byron Young (Laurel)
- DE Jaren Handy (Hattiesburg)
- QB John Rhys Plumlee (Oak Grove)
- RB Jarod Conner (Hattiesburg)
- S Hakem Vance (Hattiesburg)
- WR Kevin Barnett (Oak Grove)
- RB Zias Perryman (Laurel)
- CB Jadarrius Perkins (Hattiesburg)
- RB Drexlan Allen (Hattiesburg)
- ATH Markel McLaurin (Collins)
- G Demetris Allen (Hattiesburg)
- WR Darius Ruffin (Hattiesburg)
The next signing day is set for Wednesday, February 6.
