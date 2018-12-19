Early Signing Day in full swing in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Wednesday kicked off the 2018 early signing period for college football. Through Friday, many top athletes will sign letters of intent showing where they will play football at the college level.
This is the second year that athletes are able to sign with colleges ahead of National Signing Day, which will take place on Feb. 6.
Things got started early at the University of Southern Mississippi’s football offices, with the first letter of intent arriving at 6:05 a.m. By 10 a.m., the Golden Eagles had 15 signees.
The following athletes have committed to USM:
- Tre Johnson, OL: Orlando, FL (Iowa Western Community College)
- Naricuss Driver, TE: Griffin, GA (Highland Community College)
- Luke Baker, TE: Naples, FL (Gulf Coast High School)
- Matt Ryals, OL: Purvis, MS (Purvis High School)
- Louis Smith, OL: Biloxi, MS (D’Iberville High School)
- Gerquan Scott, OL: Mobile, AL (Davidson High School)
- Dee Baker, RB: Brandon, MS (Northwest Rankin High School)
- Swayze Bozeman, LB: Flora, MS (Copiah-Lincoln Community College)
- Eriq Kitchen, DL: Batesville, MS (East Mississippi Community College)
- Khalique Washington, OL: Dover, DE (Dodge City Community College)
- Markel McLaurin, ATH: Collins, MS (Collins High School)
- Tanner Hawthorne, OL: Glendale, AZ (Glendale Community College)
- Coker Wright, OL: Brookhaven, MS (Brookhaven High School)
- Khalen Leonard, DB: Richmond, TX (Texas Prep Sports Academy)
- T.Q. Newsome, ATH: Gulfport, MS (Gulfport High School)
- Chris Scruggs Jr., WR: Tampa, FL (Superior Collegiate Academy)
- Chandler Rogers, QB: Grand Prairie, TX (Lake Ridge High School)
- Antavious Willis, ATH: Camden, MS (Velma Jackson High School)
- Jaden Johnson, QB: Memphis, TN (Kirby High School)
The WDAM 7 Sports Team will be covering signings at high schools throughout the Pine Belt today. Follow Taylor Curet, Lexi Hughes and Tim Doherty on Twitter for the latest recruiting information.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.