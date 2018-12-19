Columbia High School cheerleaders win state championship

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - After several months of intense training, the Columbia High School cheerleaders are state champions, making their families and community proud. Head coach Ashley Haddox said she’s proud of what the team has accomplished.
“Saturday was the best day we’ve had in a long, long time. The girls competed at the state competition in Jackson and won the state championship game day 1A through 3A,” said Haddox.
Haddox attributes the team’s state title to community support and said it played a huge role in the team’s success.
“It really was a community effort. We have a lot of support," Haddox said. “We have an amazing group of parents. The community, our administrators, everybody is 100 percent on board.”
While the coaches praised the hard work of the cheerleaders competing, team members said they give a lot of credit to their coaches for supporting them as they prepared for the competition.
“We appreciate them a lot. They’re definitely, I know I can go to them with anything and they’ll help me outside of cheer or in it and they’ve put in a lot of their time and we’re really just thankful for them,” said Carley Davis, a cheerleader on the team.
A first-year member of the team is excited about the win, but is also grateful for the bond she’s built with teammates while vying for their state title.
“It feels really great being that this is my first year on the team and all the girls are very supportive of each other, and I feel like as a team we came together as a family and we really just worked together,” said Makalya Abram, a team member.
Although they plan to celebrate their success, the assistant coach is already looking at how they plan to defend their title next year and said she knows it won’t be easy.
“As a coach I know we have to work even hard for next year," said assistant coach Sara Russell. “When you’re on top that means there’s other people that are going to try to take your position for next year. So, I know we have to plan for next year and hit it that much harder.”
